Columbia County has a total of 156 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Sept. 21, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The county's only pandemic-related death occurred in early August.
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 529, and the OHA reported 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 21, bringing the state total to 30,995.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sept. 21 are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (12), Marion (18), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Wasco (10), Washington (25), and Yamhill (1).
