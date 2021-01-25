Columbia County begins the week with a total of 1,076 COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cased and 18 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Oregon has a total of138,168 confirmed and presumptive cases and 1,880 deaths.
Sunday, Jan. 24, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another dip in cases at 583 and three new deaths.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 14,755 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry, Sunday. Of this total, 11,243 doses were administered on Jan. 23 and 3,512 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 23.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 300,662 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 310, which is the same as Saturday, Jan. 23. There are 80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday that a person in Yamhill County tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.
The person has no known travel history.
This is the second known case in Oregon of the United Kingdom variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. State and county public health officials are investigating the possible sources of infection. The strain has been detected in several states.
Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. The CDC provides case data information in the United States.
This strain is considered to be more contagious. OHA recommends that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Maintain six feet of physical distance
- Wear a face covering when outside the house
- Practice good hand hygiene
- Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with
- People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.
