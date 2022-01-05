The COVID-19 case surge continues at a record pace in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 6,203 new cases and nine new deaths Wednesday, Jan. 5. The OHA reported 4,540 cases Tuesday and 9,701 cases Monday.
The OHA also reported Columbia County’s latest COVID-19 related death Tuesday, a 60-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Nov. 3 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Health officials also report that hospitalizations across the state have been steadily rising since the Omicron variant was first diagnosed in Oregon in December.
In a nationally televised address Tuesday, President Joe Biden urged those who have not been vaccinated or who have not received their boosters to do so.
“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said.
Biden said the United States has enough booster shots for all Americans.
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics are set to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens, beginning Thursday, Jan. 6 and running through Jan. 16.
First doses, second doses, and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults and children (ages 5+).
Those attending will need to bring their physical or digital vaccination card, if possible, and wear clothes that you can easily slip your arm out of. Participants do not need appointments, and pre-event registration is not necessary. Masks are required.
If you need a ride to the clinics or have questions, call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
