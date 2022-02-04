The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) had not released its decision as of Thursday, Feb. 3, to make permanent the state’s indoor mask mandate. The temporary rule expires Feb. 8. The face covering mandate has generated public protests in Columbia County and across the state.

State officials have said wearing face coverings, getting vaccinated and practicing social distancing is still the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Masks at school

Masks will continue to play a role in K-12 education after the OHA filed a permanent rule requiring students to wear masks for an undefined period in Oregon.

The OHA filed the permanent administrative order with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 28, the official expiration date of the 180-day temporary rule.

School staff also must show proof of vaccination under the new order, except for those with a medical or religious exemption.

An explanation for the rule reads in part as follows.

“Two of the most important tools the state has to control COVID-19 are vaccination and masking,” the rule text reads.

“Children are required to attend school, which is a congregate setting where COVID-19 can spread easily if precautions are not taken. To protect students who are not eligible to be vaccinated, and those with underlying health conditions, as well as to minimize the disruption of student education, requiring universal use of masks or face coverings in schools is necessary.”

The OHA will monitor criteria such as COVID-19 transmission rates, hospitalizations and deaths, and CDC guidance in deciding whether to overturn the rule.

Additionally, the order specifies school districts found to be in non-compliance with the rule will face a $500 penalty.

The OHA was expected to decide on masking and vaccination requirements in healthcare settings Jan. 31.

Renewed challenges

State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger issued the following statement explaining the renewed challenges and silver linings in the fight against Omicron, the predominant COVID-19 variant.

“We may be starting to see a slight slowing of Omicron’s momentum,” he said. “True to the recent modeling, statewide daily cases appear to have crested from the pandemic highs, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak pandemic landscape. But even if cases have leveled, it will take weeks for hospitalizations to peak and then return down to levels that are not stressing our hospital system.”

Public health officials continue to identify stressed healthcare systems as a primary reason for the renewal of COVID-19 restrictions.

As Omicron infections wane, Sidelinger also stressed actions people in Oregon can take over the next several weeks to ensure the state’s hospitals have enough capacity, such as getting primary and booster vaccines, continuing to wear masks, keeping gatherings small and staying home if you are sick or if you test positive.

In late January, the OHA held three separate public hearings to address three proposed rules, including masking and vaccination requirements in healthcare settings, K-12 settings, and the adoption of a permanent indoor mask rule in Oregon.

As of Jan. 31, the OHA reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a 92-year-old Columbia County resident raising the state’s death toll to 6,086. The OHA also recorded 7,222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 620,652.

