COVID-19 Update

Columbia County has a total of 259 confirmed and presumptive CPVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Columbia County's only pandemic-related death occurred in early August.

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 653. The OHA also reported no new deaths on Sunday, but 366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 42,101.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (13), Douglas (4), Jackson (20), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (6), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (82), Polk (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (57), and Yamhill (3).

