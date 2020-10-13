COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 605, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
“Today we surpassed 600 reported COVID-19 deaths, marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "At OHA we note each COVID-19 related death with great sadness. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those we have lost.”
Allen said each death is a reminder of the severity and danger of COVID-19.
"Each of us has our own reasons why we take individual COVID-19 prevention steps like wearing a mask, keeping physically distant, and avoiding gatherings, but for most of us, we take these actions to protect our families, friends and neighbors," Allen said. "OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”
The OHA also reported 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, bringing the state total to 37,780.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).
