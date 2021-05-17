Columbia County recorded 12 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the past weekend, bring the county's total case count to 1,759, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Columbia County has recorded 29 deaths since the pandemic spread across the state in the spring of 2020.
Statewide, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,587 and 507 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 195,684, as of May 16.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported May 16, that 23,075 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,438 doses were administered on May 15 and 4,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 15.
As of May 16, there are 2,061,755 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,470,984 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The seven-day running average is now 29,334 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,538,855 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,942,650 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,473,499 first and second doses of Moderna; 121,124 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,582 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 339, which is seven more than Saturday. There are 82 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,376, which is a 2.2% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
