The latest Oregon Health Authority (OHA) report shows 82 new COVID-19 related deaths, three in Columbia County, Oct. 12 and 33 new deaths Wednesday, Oct. 13, raising the state’s death toll to 4,117.
Oregon’s 4,018th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died Oct. 8 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,019th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died Oct. 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,020th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 6, 2020 and died April 14, 2021 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Oct. 13, bringing the state total to 346,480.
The OHA said the Tuesday total marks the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon reported in a single day. This is in part due to a death data reconciliation.
Death is a lagging indicator and generally follows a surge in cases. In addition, there is often a lag in reporting as our epidemiologists review death certificates. OHA officials said they expects that reported deaths may continue to be high even as daily case counts decrease.
This is due to the time lag between when a person tests positive for a case of COVID-19 and when they die with COVID-19, the OHA officials said, adding that the best way to reduce COVID-19 related deaths is by getting vaccinated. Safe, free and highly effective vaccines are widely available throughout Oregon.
Third doses and booster doses are also recommended for those who are eligible. Getting vaccinated is helping to bring the surge due to the Delta variant under control and can also reduce the likelihood of other variants emerging, according to the OHA.
