Columbia County recorded 80 new confirmed and presumptive COVD-19 cases between Friday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 22, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which reported 4,701 cases statewide during that same period, bringing the state total to 257,644.
The OHA also reported the state's COVID-19 death toll at 3,036 following 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon between Friday and Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
As of Monday, Aug. 23, there were 937 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 37 more than Sunday, Aug.22. There are 253 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 22 more than yesterday.
As of this morning, there are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 657 total (7% availability) and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,172 (8% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The OHA is also issuing an advisory asking people not to visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19, according to the OHA.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, an urgent care center will help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Legacy pause
The Delta variant is creating a significant strain on our hospitals and staff, and in the coming weeks Legacy Health is projecting an unprecedented number of hospitalizations.
Legacy has made the decision to implement surge plan measures that will address the increase in COVID-19 patients and staff shortages, which will help protect the health of our community, our patients, and our staff.
Effective Monday, August 23, Legacy Health is pausing all non-urgent surgical procedures for a period of two weeks to create bed capacity inside our hospitals for critically ill patients. We will continue to assess and modify scheduled procedures throughout the organization to ensure we have the right resources available to care for the needs of our communities.
Legacy will safely and effectively implement surge plans in concert with health systems across our region while ensuring the highest level of compassionate, quality health care for all our patients. Patients will be contacted by their provider to reschedule their scheduled procedure, or can reach out directly to determine if their procedure is impacted.
Legacy’s surge plan allows us the flexibility to adjust patient care standards to provide the best possible care given the circumstances and resources available. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and follow Governor Brown’s mask mandate so that together, we can put an end to this dangerous virus.
Legacy operates a clinic in St. Helens.
Unvaccinated
Local, state and federal health officials say the sharp increase in COVID-19 patients and deaths is primarily among those who are not vaccinated and is caused by the Delta variant. The officials continue to stress that the best way to slow the pandemic is for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.
Most regional pharmacies are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.
