Columbia County's total COVID-19 case count has climbed by three, to 239, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which reported 418 new and confirmed and presumptive cases statewide. That brings the Oregon total to 38,935.
COVID-19 also has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 617, the OHA reported Thursday, Oct. 16.
Across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 892 new pandemic-related deaths, for a total of 216,917. The CDC said as of Oct. 16, there were 63,486 new cases for a total of 7,958,254.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (2), Lane (53), Linn (12), Malheur (17), Marion (35), Morrow (5), Multnomah (86), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.