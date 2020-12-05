The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Columbia County's fifth and sixth COVID-19 related death on Saturday, Dec. 5.
A 68-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov.20 and died on Dec. 1. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions. The OHA also reported
A 97-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 died on Nov.27. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Statewide, the OHA reported 24 new deaths associated with the virus, increasing the death toll to 1,027.
The OHA also reported 1,087 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, including 25 in Columbia County, bringing the statewide total to 83,243.
