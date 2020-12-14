Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COVID-19 Update

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Columbia County today, raising the cumulative total to 676. The death toll remains at seven in the county.

Statewide, COVID-19 has claimed six more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,161, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 1,180 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 95,010.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is four more than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Will you take a COVID-19 vaccine when available?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.