The county's COVID-19 death toll rose by two today, bringing it to 12.
One death was an 84-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 19 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
The other death was an 87-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 10 new cases in the county today as well, raising the cumulative county total to 776.
Statewide, 1,000 new cases were reported by the OHA, raising the state total to 105,970. The death toll rose by 21 across the state as well, totaling to 1,403.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (18), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (3), Deschutes (41), Douglas (10), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (48), Jefferson (8), Josephine (17), Klamath (30), Lane (73), Lincoln (5), Linn (48), Malheur (20), Marion (127), Morrow (1), Multnomah (209), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (33), Union (2), Wasco (14), Washington (117), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (32).
COVID-19 Weekly Report
OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report was released today and showed a drop in weekly cases and hospitalizations, but a record high in weekly deaths.
OHA reported 8,745 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 20, which represented both a 5% decrease over the previous week and a second straight week of declining cases.
There were 437 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, an 11% decline from the previous week. There were 186 COVID-19 associated deaths, a pandemic high.
There were 167,335 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. The percentage of positive tests dipped to 6.3%.
People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of the deaths.
The weekly report features a new format and includes additional information on new cases and data spanning the entire pandemic.
Today’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities with 296 deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is three more than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
