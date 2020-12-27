COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, including one new death in Columbia County, raising the state’s death toll to 1,427, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Sunday, Dec. 27.
The OHA reported 1,416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 109,725.
Since the pandemic outbreak in March, Columbia County has recorded 808 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 492, which is 20 more than yesterday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).
Oregon’s 1,425th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
