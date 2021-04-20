Rainier City Councilor Richard “Rick” Sanders passed away the evening of April 18, surrounded by loved ones.
According to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgenson, Sanders was a 25-year resident of Columbia County, with 15 of those being in Rainier. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and was an honorably discharged veteran.
Following his military service, Sanders spent most of his career working for Portland General Electric. He dedicated much of his post-retirement life to public service, with stints on Rainier’s Planning Commission and city budget committee.
Sanders successfully ran a write-in campaign for a Rainier City Council seat in the November 2018 election. He served on the council ever since.
In his spare time, Sanders enjoyed being with his grandchildren, recreational boating and riding his motorcycle.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the flag at Rainier City Hall is at half mast to honor Sanders.
"There will be a moment of silence for Sanders at the council’s May 3 meeting," Jorgenson.
"Councilor Sanders was a outstanding councilor who looked at topics with an open mind," Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole sad. "His input and opinions on projects will be missed. He truly cared about making Rainier a great place to live."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.