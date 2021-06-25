The Rainier Senior Center has moved its participation in the All-City Sale to the inside of the center at 48 W 7th Street and will offer the facility as a cooling center, along with the sale, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again on Monday. The center will be closed Sunday.
Other Cooling Centers in Columbia County
Rainier City Hall/Historic Museum
Sat: 12-4
106 W B St, Rainier
Scappoose Public Library - Normal Business Hours
Fri: 10-6, Sat: 10-3, Mon: 10-6
52469 SE 2nd St, Scappoose
St. Helens Public Library
Water bottle filling station will be on site
Sat: 10-7, Sun: 2-7, Mon-Wed: 10-7
375 S. 18th Street, St. Helens
St. Helens Recreation Center Cooling Center Hours
Bottled water and PPE available
Monday, noon – 5pm
1810 Old Portland Road, St. Helens
Vernonia Public Library
Open Saturday, but will open on Sunday if the demand is high enough on Saturday.
Fri: 10-5, Sat: 12-5, Mon: 10-5
701 Weed Ave, Vernonia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.