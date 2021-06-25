Cooling Centers
Image by James Yang / The Chief

The Rainier Senior Center has moved its participation in the All-City Sale to the inside of the center at 48 W 7th Street and will offer the facility as a cooling center, along with the sale, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again on Monday. The center will be closed Sunday.

Other Cooling Centers in Columbia County

Rainier City Hall/Historic Museum

Sat: 12-4

106 W B St, Rainier

Scappoose Public Library - Normal Business Hours

Fri: 10-6, Sat: 10-3, Mon: 10-6

52469 SE 2nd St, Scappoose

St. Helens Public Library

Water bottle filling station will be on site

Sat: 10-7, Sun: 2-7, Mon-Wed: 10-7

375 S. 18th Street, St. Helens

St. Helens Recreation Center Cooling Center Hours

Bottled water and PPE available

Monday, noon – 5pm

1810 Old Portland Road, St. Helens

Vernonia Public Library 

Open Saturday, but will open on Sunday if the demand is high enough on Saturday.

Fri: 10-5, Sat: 12-5, Mon: 10-5

701 Weed Ave, Vernonia

