Columbia County Public Works officials said they are hopeful they will be able to offer the next Columbia County free Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 3, at the Clatskanie City Park in Clatskanie.
Due to COVID19, three Household Hazardous Waste Collections were canceled. Public works asks that you check the Columbia County website for further updates at, http://www.co.columbia.or.us/HazardousWaste.
In a release, public works states the collection gives residents a chance to clean out their homes of toxic items before winter sets.
Items must be in containers of less than five gallons and should be secured safely during transport. Trained household hazardous waste technicians will unload materials from vehicles.
The following items will be accepted:
- ammunition
- fireworks and flares
- gas / diesel / fuels
- lawn and garden chemicals
- herbicides and pesticides
- pool and spa chemicals
- light ballasts—please remove from light fixture
- fluorescent tubes
- art and hobby chemicals
- solvents and thinners
- items containing mercury
- propane cylinders
- compressed gas cylinders
- batteries - car, rechargeable, button —no alkaline batteries
- cleaners and detergents
- paint and paint products (latex and acrylic paint, oil-based paint, enamel, stains, lacquers, shellacs, varnishes, primers)
- poisons
- used motor oil and antifreeze
- medical sharps in OSHA-approved, puncture-proof containers.
No garbage, trash or any item containing asbestos will be taken.
Extra safety measures will be in place for the Oct. 3 collection. Public works asks that those bringing materials to the collection site be patient, unloading may take a few extra minutes.
"We ask that you have all your household hazardous waste in the truck bed or trunk or hatchback of your car, not a passenger compartment," the public works release states. "Also, please remain in your vehicle at all times while at the collection site unless otherwise directed."
Columbia County sponsors free household hazardous waste events, for county residents only, in various locations throughout the area. The next event takes place Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Columbia County Transfer Station, at 1601 Railroad Avenue in St Helens.
For more information, email Kathy Boutin-Pasterz at kathleen.boutin-pasterz@columbiacountyor.gov, or call her at 503-397-7259.
