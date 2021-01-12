Closures / Delays

High water has closed Highway 6 one mile east of Tillamook.
This is an area that closes frequently because of high water caused by excessive rainfall. There is an easy local detour to travel between U.S. 101 and OR 6, According to the Oregon Department of (ODOT).
ODOT urges drivers to follow the signs that are posted. Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternative route.
First responders are urging drivers to watch for high water along area roads and to avoid traveling on roads inundated with water.
