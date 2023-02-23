Closures / Delays

Columbia Co. Schools
Clatskanie School District closed.
Rainier School District closed. All evening events are canceled.
Vernonia School District all campuses closed.
No. Ore. Coast Schools
Knappa School District closed
Jewell School District closed
Nestucca Valley School District closed
Courts
Columbia County Circuit Court closed. Matters scheduled for this date will be rescheduled or set-over for a new date and time and the court will notify the parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.