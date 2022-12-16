Closures / Delays
Image by James Yang / The Chief

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Rainier School District

Closed. No kindergarten or preschool. All Rainier schools are closed Friday, Dec. 16 due to staffing and illness. Afternoon activities will continue as planned.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience," the Rainier School District states in a release. "We hope you have a wonderful winter break. School will resume January 3, 2023."

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are you doing to easy holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.