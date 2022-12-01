Closures / Delays

- Clatskanie Sch. District: AM/PM buses on snow routes
- Rainier School District 2 hours late, AM/PM buses on snow routes. Will re-evaluate at 7:30 a.m. and update, if necessary. UPDATE Rainier School District is closed. No kindergarten or preschool today, Thursday, Dec. 1.
- Vernonia School District schools are closed today, Thursday, December 1, due to unsafe driving conditions. All extracurricular activities are canceled for today.
- Astoria School District 2 hours Late
- Seaside School District is closed, Buses on road restriction routes.
