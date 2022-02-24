Closures / Delays

UPDATE Clatskanie School District is now closed due to adverse weather.
Clatskanie School District is running two hours late. AM/PM buses on snow routes.
UPDATE Rainier School District is closed.
Rainier Schools District is delayed two hours this morning, Thursday, Feb. 24.
Any necessary changes to this plan will be communicated by 8 a.m. School starts at 10 a.m.nThe 4th grade field trip is canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.