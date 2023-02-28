- Clatskanie School District 2 hours late. Routes 3,4,6,7,12 and 15 on snow routes all day.
Rainier School District AM/PM Buses on snow routes. School begins @ 8 a.m.
- Vernonia School District 2 hours late. 2-Hour late start due to icy roads.
- Jewell School District 2 hours late.
