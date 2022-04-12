- Clatskanie School District is closed Tuesday, April 12.
- Rainier (OR) School District is closed.
- Vernonia School District is operating two hours late. Classes will start at 9:45 a.m. for all schools.
- Jewell School District running two hours Late. Green bus route will be on a Snow Route.
