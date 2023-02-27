- Clatskanie School District Routes 3, 4, 6, 7, 12 and 15 on snow routes all day.
- Rainier School District UPDATE: Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.
- Vernonia School District closed. All extracurricular activities are also canceled.
- Jewell School District 2 Hours Late.
