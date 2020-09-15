Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) call centers and most offices including headquarters in Salem will be closed again Tuesday because of hazardous indoor air quality.
The closures include the DMV office in St. Helens.
Some offices may reopen during the day if air quality improves.
Due to heavy wildfire smoke affecting nearly every part of the state, air conditions are not safe for customers and employees inside most DMV buildings. Air quality outdoors and driving conditions are so hazardous that the safest option for Oregonians who are not evacuating is to stay indoors.
DMV call centers may not reopen until later this week or next week. When they reopen they may not be fully staffed. Even fully staffed, they are already very busy due to the COVID-19 backlog.
If you have an appointment this week, and your office is closed, the appointment must be rescheduled. DMV will contact you to reschedule your appointment.
"Few staff are available to call customers to cancel appointments, so we are emailing customers whose appointments are canceled," a release from the state agency states. "Please check your email."
As conditions improve, DMV will reopen offices on a case-by-case basis.
DMV2U.Oregon.gov is open 24/7 for services that can be done online.
