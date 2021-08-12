Columbia County has moved to Extreme Fire Danger, and all burning is now closed, according to the Columbia County Fire District Board.
In addition, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through the weekend. The heat warning is due to high temperatures and low humidity.
With the new extreme fire danger as well as the excessive heat warning in effect, the fire districts of Columbia County including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, ScappooseFire District and Vernonia Fire District have closed all burning, even in county parks, effective immediately.
ALL open burning is prohibited, including recreational campfires, portable propane/patio fireplaces, and charcoal BBQ’s.
"Carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires," according to the fire district board, "so it is everyone’s responsibility to practice fire safety."
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency,may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
For additional information regarding 2021fire seasonplease visit:https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspxODF Fire Restriction page: (click on Columbia County when the map loads)https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/pfr.html
