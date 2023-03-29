The Annual Easter weekend tulip sale by Clatskanie’s Chapter T P.E.O. is set Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, in front of Hi-School Pharmacy and Farmhouse Coffee at the Evergreen Shopping Center, 401 W Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie.
Bouquets of fresh tulips, in a variety of colors, will sell for $9 a bunch.
Proceeds will benefit scholarships for women sponsored by the philanthropic educational organization.
The tulips will be sold from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until they run out, on Saturday, April 8.
Those wishing to order in advance may call Megan Evenson at 503 728-0545.
