Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has partnered with local businesses and nonprofits to help spread the spirit of the holiday season through the agency’s Toy N Joy campaign.
In a Facebook post, CRFR said it is hoping the community can come together to donate new and unwrapped toys and clothing to any of the fire stations or the CRFR administration office, at 270 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Donation drop locations are also located at the following local businesses:
- City of St. Helens Recreation Center at 1810 Old Portland Rd.
- St. Helens Chamber of Commerce at 2194 Columbia Blvd.
- Edward Jones at 58563 Columbia River Highway, St. Helens.
- NW Plumbing Services 58105 Columbia River Highway, St. Helens.
- Fibre Federal at 102 West 5th St. in Rainier.
In addition, CRFR said Walmart also has a tree allowing anyone to pull a tag from the holiday display and shop for the appropriate donation. InRoads Credit Union and Fibre Federal also have tags to shop for specifically requested client items.
The CRFR Facebook post said it is a 501c3 nonprofit volunteer association and can provide donors with a tax receipt.
“We appreciate all the partnerships and welcome more with local businesses and all the donations that support our community,” the CRFR Facebook post states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.