The Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District Fire has lifted emergency evacuation orders due to a brush fire in the 15000 block of Keasey Road.
The fire district said in a Facebook post there are no remaining evacuation notices for the Keasey Rd Fire, all residents if not all ready, may return home.
"With this great work and coordination all evacuation notices have been lifted," the post stated.
"After a day of hard work by the Oregon Department of Forestry South Fork Hand Crews we are excited to announce that the Keasey Rd fire is 100% lined and 100% mopped up," the post stated. "With this great work and coordination all evacuation notices have been lifted."
Vernonia Fire District will be leaving hoselines in place over the next several days just in case any smoke pops up as temperatures increase in the coming day.
