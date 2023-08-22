The Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District Fire has issued emergency evacuation orders due to a brush fire in the 15000 block of Keasey Road.
- All residences on Burn Road are under a level 3 GO NOW evacuation notice.
- All residences on Creek View Lane are under a Level 2 GET SET notification.
The fire district said in a Facebook post it would evaluate all evacuation notices at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and post updates here on our social media.
Crews will remain on scene throughout the night with our partners from the Oregon Department Forestry.
As of 10 p.m. Monday night, the fire district said crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire.
"We have hose lines in place around the fire," the post stated. "We will maintain the evacuation levels until tomorrow morning out of an abundance of caution."
The cause of the fire and how large it is was not immediately available.
