The Youngs Bay Boat Ramp temporarily will close to public access for the launching or retrieving of water craft from 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, through 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Clatsop County Fisheries will temporarily block the boat ramp with a fish transfer pipeline for the receiving of salmon smolts to the net pens located at that site.
The boat ramp is located at the City of Astoria site, 1555 West Marine Drive in Astoria.
