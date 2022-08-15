Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson has announced that she has the required voter signatures to qualify for the November General Election.

In a release to the media, Johnson and her supporters said they will deliver the signature petitions to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office in Salem at noon Tuesday, Aug. 16.

As an independent candidate running unaffiliated from any political party, Johnson needs to collect 23,744 signatures to be certified for the ballot.

Once the signature petitions are submitted by the candidate, the Oregon Elections Division staff, trained in handwriting analysis, compare the petition signature to signatures on file in the signer’s voter registration record, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.

If the signature does not have sufficient points of similarity, it is rejected.

ORS 249.008(2) and OAR 165-0110 allow the Oregon Elections Division to verify petitions based on a random or samples of the signatures rather than verifying all of the signatures. The number of random signatures selected is based on the number of signatures turned in for verification.

Earlier this summer, Johnson placed a large sign in Scappoose urging voter support and she held a signature gathering event at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens.

Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.