City of Clatskanie officials have announced that a $180,260 street repair and paving project will begin Monday morning, Aug. 23 along Bel Air Drive.

“This is a key transportation improvement project because it is a key access to a large residential neighborhood, the high school and the adjacent shopping center,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman told The Chief in an earlier published interview.

The street project is designed to repair and repave Bel Air Drive from Highway 30 to the entrance of Clatskanie Middle/High School. The work will begin on Monday morning and is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, August 25.

On Monday, Bel Air will be closed from Highway 30 to 2nd Street. Access to the post office will need to be done through the Highway 30 entrance to the Safeway parking lot. The street is scheduled to reopen Monday evening. The remainder of Bel Air Drive from 2nd Street to the high school will be repaved on Aug. 24 and 25 with single lane traffic on those two days.

There will be no parking allowed on Bel Air from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 while the paving project is ongoing. City officials urge caution and patience when driving in the paving area during those days.

This project is funded partially through a $100,000 small cities allotment grant from the Oregon Department of Transportion (ODOT) and the remainder of the funds from the City of Clatskanie's Timber Infrastructure Improvement Fund. The city solicited bids for the project in June. Lakeside Industries was awarded the contract with the company's bid of $180,260.

"Once the paving is done, concrete work to replace some sections of side walk will continue for a few days afterwards with that project having little impact on traffic," Hinkelman said.

If you have questions about the project, contact Clatskanie City Hall at 503-728-2622.