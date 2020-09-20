Applications are currently being sought to fill a vacancy on the Rainier City Council for a term that expires in January 2023. Applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside, and have been a resident for at least one year, within the city limits.
Councilors are expected to attend one regular meeting per month, which typically takes place on the first Monday at 6 p.m. Other meetings may also be scheduled, as needed.
Those interested in applying may pick up an application Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 106 West “B” Street or call 503-556-7301. The application deadline is October 18. Council will appoint the new member at its November meeting.
The Rainier City Council is currently accepting applications for the Rainier Planning Commission (volunteer position).
The Planning Commission advises the Mayor and City Council on planning, zoning, land use and development matters. Applications are available at City Hall, 106 West “B” Street, Rainier, Oregon 97048 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 503-556-7301. Applications accepted through October 18.
Commissioners are expected to attend one regular meeting per month. Other meetings may also be scheduled, as needed.
The Planning Commission will consider applicants at its November meeting and make a recommendation to the Council. Council will then vote to appoint the new commissioner at its subsequent meeting.
