Celebrating their upcoming annual Easter Tulip Sale April 18 and 19, members of Clatskanie Chapter T P.E.O. gathered on the staircase at the Flippin Castle.

Outgoing president Margaret Magruder (front row center) was honored with a bouquet of tulips. On her left is incoming president Connie Sims, while outgoing vice president Janet Willey is front row right. Other members pictured are, middle row from left, Nichole Engel, Janice Gillespie and Elva Groskopf; back row from left, Pam Sigler, Betty Palmrose, Megan Evenson, Kathy Engel, Sara Tallman, Estrella Brown, Becki Horness and Lynné Svenson.