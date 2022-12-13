Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and federal broadband officials will host a virtual discussion Wednesday, Dec. 14 for Oregonians to provide their input on the design of new broadband maps that accurately capture where dead spots must be addressed.
The virtual discussion beginning at 12:30 pm PT (1:30 pm MT) on Dec. 14 with officials from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Technology and Information Administration (NTIA) is accessible at this Zoom link. To be involved in the discussion, visit Zoom link.
“I battled successfully to ensure the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes big investments in broadband to help close the digital divide in Oregon for schoolchildren, small business owners, health care providers and more,” Wyden said. “I know from getting around Oregon in town halls, Main Street walks and chats in the grocery store checkout line just how deep this divide stretches across the state.
“You can’t have big league infrastructure with little league broadband,” Wyden said. “And an accurate broadband map is essential to set a path toward that big-league infrastructure and bridging the digital divide in Oregon.”
The new National Broadband Map will replace the FCC’s old, inaccurate maps, which overstated how many Oregonians had access to high-quality internet service and prevented Oregon communities from receiving federal funding for broadband investment.
Wyden said the Dec. 14 Zoom discussion with the federal agencies provides Oregonians an opportunity to ask questions about how they can help improve the data on the map by searching for their address, reviewing the information shown, and filing a challenge, or requesting a correction, if something is wrong.
“These new maps show the federal government’s best estimate of where high-speed internet is – and isn’t – in Oregon and across the country based on the claims of internet service providers,” Wyden said. “Every Oregonian has the opportunity to review the maps and pinpoint any issues. It’s up to all of us to challenge any incorrect information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.