Columbia County is seeking volunteers to join a number of county advisory groups.
Columbia County's advisory boards, committees, and commissions provide community perspective to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners about important local issues. Serving on an advisory group offers county residents the opportunity to learn about the county's work and make recommendations on county programs, services, and policies.
Each advisory group has a specific purpose and is governed by operating statutes, according to a release from Columbia County. Terms run from one to six years, depending on the committee or commission and circumstances. Vacancies are generally filled at the end of the calendar and fiscal year unless an opening becomes available during the year.
Columbia County currently has openings on the following advisory groups:
- Jail Operating Citizens Advisory Committee
- Ambulance Service Advisory Committee
- CZ Trail Advisory Committee
- Local Public Safety Coordinating Council
- Solid Waste Advisory Committee
- Traffic Safety Committee
- Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee
- Civil Service Commission
For detailed information about these advisory groups visit online at columbiacountyor.gov/advisory-committees. If you are interested in serving on any of our advisory groups, please submit an online application at columbiacountyor.gov/advisory-committee-membership-application.
The community benefits from the participation of hundreds of individuals volunteering their time and knowledge, according to the county release.
“Get involved, share your skills, and help shape our community,” the release reads.
