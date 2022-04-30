The annual Clatskanie Bark Dust Sale is set for May 10 at Clatskanie City Park.

Heritage Days Committee Chair Debi Smiley said the sale is a fundraiser by the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce to help fund the city's annual Heritage Days Fourth of July Community Celebration.

The Chief: When and why did this sale begin and why bark dust?

Debi Smiley: We have conducted an annual bark dust fundraiser since 2016. A Bark Dust fundraiser had been conducted for a number of years in the past as a successful fundraiser. But it had been discontinued for a number of years. So, we elected to try it again in 2016 and it was successful. So, we have continued this annual fundraiser for the past six years. This will be the seventh year.

It is an opportunity to provide beauty bark to local residents at a reasonable price along with free delivery for those who otherwise would not be able to get bark dust as desired. It is a nice opportunity to serve the community and raise funds to support, Clatskanie Heritage Days, the 4th of July annual community event.

The Chief: Where does the bark dust come from?

Smiley: We receive product contributions from Stimson Lumber/Swanson Bark and RSG. These generous donations equal two semi-truck loads for a total of approximately 170 yards of product.

The Chief: Specifically, how does this sale work and how much does the bark dust cost? All the product is donated.

Smiley: We have a number of local community members who volunteer their time and equipment. They are as follows:

Mark Kynsi - Provides the loader and runs the equipment to load the trucks.

​Bob Olson - Provides a delivery Dump Truck and serves as a driver.

Chris Marin - Provides a delivery dump trailer and serves as a driver.

Greg & Debi Smiley - make product donation arrangements, set up, coordinate, take orders, and run the event.

Clatskanie City Park and Recreation - This agency assists with this fundraiser by allowing us to use their parking lot by the pool to stage the bark dust pickup and delivery.

Having a local location for people to come to and pick up the bark dust in their pickup or trailer is so valuable and they provide the perfect site to do just that.

The Chief: How much has been raised over the years and where does that money go?​

Smiley: We have raised on average $3,000 per sale over the years. All the proceeds go directly to the Heritage Days event.

The Clatskanie Bark Dust Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 at Clatskanie City Park, 300 Park Street in Clatskanie. Pre-order for free delivery at 503-338-8436.

+3 Trending / Community Tradition: Heritage Days returning despite challenges Planning for the annual Clatskanie Heritage Day celebration is moving full steam ahead as a …