Members of the Clatskanie High School Class of 1962 gathered for a 60-year reunion in the Clatskanie City Park Saturday, July 23.

60-Year Class Reunion

Pictured back row, from left are: Simon Agliotis, Ernie Carman, Joe Sluder, Gordy Schwegler, Glen Vandiver, Terry McLean, and Donald Johnson. Front row, from left, are Bertie Barr Smith, Donna Hazen Hertner, Mary Hurd Kittleson, Jeanie Walpole Eilertsen, Deanne Hazen Foster, Sharon Emerson Erdman, and Suzan Dahlman Bassler.
0
0
0
0
0




(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.