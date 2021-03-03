With Columbia County dropping from Extreme to High-Risk status on the governor’s Covid-19 scale for two cycles in a row, the Clatskanie Library is now allowing patrons back inside the building by appointment.
The library had previously been open by appointment from October 15 to November 16 but closed its doors again during the governor’s “two-week freeze,” and kept them closed while Columbia County remained in the Extreme Risk category.
Since November, the library has operated using a curbside service model that will continue for those who wish to utilize it. Patrons can now also make appointments to use the public computer, make copies, send faxes, and browse the stacks.
For the convenience of those who are now back to work and school, the library will also resume evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday until 7 p.m. and from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, according to a release from the library.
To ensure public safety, all patrons aged 5 and older will be required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth and to practice social distancing inside the building. The library has disposable masks available for adults and children free of charge. Numbers inside the building will also be limited.
The library reopened by appointment only on March 1. Patrons may call 503-728-3732 to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.