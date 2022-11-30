The Clatskanie City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Council Chambers of City Hall in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 South Nehalem St. (2nd floor).
Agenda items include but are not limited to, approval of the minutes of the Nov. 2, 2022 council meeting; the second reading of an ordinance regulating RVs in city limits; and an approval of a long term contract for leasing city owned property to Spectrum.
Access to the meeting on ZOOM will be posted on the city website, www.cityofclatskanie.com.
Please call Clatskanie City Hall at 5-3-728-2622, at least 48 hours in advance if you need assistance.
