Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill County Commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to interview candidates and select a replacement for the Oregon Senate District 16 position.
The county commissioners have received the following list of Democratic nominees from the Oregon Democratic Party seeking the appointment. They are:
- Melissa L. Busch
- Nadia E. Gardner
- Rachel L. Armitage (Gowland)
Oregon law require that a legislative vacancy be filled by county commissioner’s representing the district in which the vacancy exists. Senate District 16 includes voters in Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill Counties.
Senator Betsy Johnson recently resigned her District 16 position to run for Oregon governor.
If members of the public wish to provide written comments about any of the nominees, please send to Columbia County; Jacyn.normine@columbiacounty.or.gov no later than 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 2022 to be included in the record.
The meeting will be held virtually from the Columbia County Courthousehttps://global.gotomeeting.com/join/357054141United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 Access Code: 357-054-141.
