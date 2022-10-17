St. Helens Police K-9 Ryder helped officers find and take into custordy an alleged knife-wielding theft suspect.
At approximately 4:21 p.m. Saturday, October 15, St. Helens police were dispatched to the St. Helens Walmart at 2295 Gable Road on the report of a theft in progress.
Reports alleged that the suspect swung a knife at a customer while fleeing store employees at the location. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect leave the scene in a stolen vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.
Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a search. A male subject was located near Gable Road who officers believed was involved in the theft. The suspect fled from officers on foot, jumping over several fences. Officers continued their search but were unable to locate the suspect.
Officers found the stolen vehicle involved in the incident abandoned on the railroad tracks near Port Avenue. A search of the vehicle was conducted, leading to the identity of Paul Costello, 35.
Later that day, at approximately 11:26 p.m., a St. Helens officer was on routine patrol when he spotted an individual matching Costello’s description near 373 S. Columbia River Highway. The suspect fled from the officer, and a K-9 unit was called to conduct a search. St. Helens K-9 Ryder conducted a track, and Costello was located hiding in blackberry bushes.
Costello was taken into custody and lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass, and multiple other charges.
Oregon State Police, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Scappoose Police Department, and Rainier Police Department assisted the St. Helens Police with both searches.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have additional information about this case to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
