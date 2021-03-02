Organizers of the Clatskanie Heritage Days are cautiously optimistic that the popular Independence Day events might be held this summer, but the look and feel of the events will all be based on the latest pandemic restrictions.
Heritage Days, including the city parade and fireworks demonstration, were cancelled last summer due to the pandemic.
Find out what's next in the full story in the Friday, March 5 print edition of The Chief.
Rainier Days
In a Rainier Days Facebook post, organizers outlined the latest details about that popular citywide celebration normally held each summer at the city park.
The event also was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, however, organizers held a social distancing parade to continue an abbreviated version of the event. So far, organizers have scheduled Rainier Days 2021 for July 9,10 and 11.
The following are the details outlined in the latest Rainer Days Facebook post.
"What will it exactly look like? We don’t know.
Will there be a carnival? We hope so and have one reserved. We must wait to see what the rules are.
What about vendors? We hope so. We don’t know what the rules will look like. If you are a vendor hold your stuff for now. All previous vendors will have priority for past products. Do us a favor do not contact us until we are ready and get the green light. If we get the go ahead we anticipate it being a last minute announcement.
What about Food vendors? We hope so, but don’t know those rules yet on this either.
What about entertainment? It may be slightly scaled back. In a normal year we book our entertainment about 10 months out. We will do our best to provide some great entertainment if possible.
Parade - Yes let’s do a parade. We did one last year and believe worst case we can do something similar to last year.
Fireworks - Yes! Let’s try to do Fireworks no matter what! We will let ya know!
Bottom line - We will do what we can. We anticipate it being different from past years.
We will let you know as soon as we do!"
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.