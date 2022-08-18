Columbia County Commissioners have presented the Columbia Pacific Food Bank (CPFB) with $5,000, a regional food provider for Clatskania and Rainier and other parts of the county.
"The Columbia Pacific Food Bank does a tremendous job of working closely with the local food pantries and charitable organizations to help our neighbors struggling with hunger. We are pleased that this donation will help them continue to help families," Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said.
The presentation was made during the food bank's grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at the CPFB’s new location Friday, Aug. 12 in St. Helens.
CPFB is Columbia County's regional food bank, delivering food to 38 food pantries, meal programs, and produce distribution points throughout the county, including Rainier and Clatskanie.
CPFB serves Clatskanie and Rainer through community services Turning Point and Hope of Rainier.
The $5,000 is the county's annual contribution to the food bank.
