The Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill has contributed $4,500 to Westport Fire & Rescue to be used towards the purchase of mobile data computers for use in their response vehicles.
“We don’t have the funds readily available to purchase new technology to support our residents, so we appreciate this donation from the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill,” Chief Greg Brody said.
Westport Fire & Rescue is located at 91177 Westport Ferry Road in Clatskanie.
Wauna Mill is located at 92326 Taylorville Road in Clatskanie and employs approximately 725 team members.
