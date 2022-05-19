For one weekend each year, tourists would cross countries and continents to experience the atmosphere of a small, rural town along the Columbia River where Raymond Carver was born.
Paying homage
The Raymond Carver Writing Festival, hosted every year by the Clatskanie Arts Commission and the Clatskanie Library until its discontinuation in 2012, was an opportunity for many to pay homage to a writer praised as one of the most important contributors to American literature.
In 2022, when event organizers decided to revive the festival once and for all, word spread cross-country to Maine, home of American novelist Richard Ford.
In an interview with The Chief, Clatskanie Public Library Director Maryanne Hirning recounted the moment Ford telephoned her.
“The boy who works for me texted me, and he said some dude from Maine just called,” she said. “I was like, ‘Well, take (his) information and leave it on my desk.’ And then I was busy and never got to look at it.”
“Then I looked down, and I was like, Oh my word. Are they messing with me? There’s a post-it note on my desk with Richard Ford’s phone number?”
Hirning said she immediately consulted Google to find what linked Ford, an author she already admired, to Carver.
“I had google searched, as a good librarian does, and found his article that appeared in the New Yorker. It was like his Ode to Raymond Carver after his death, and it’s absolutely positively amazing,” she said.
Ford’s essay, ‘Good Raymond,’ was published in the New Yorker on September 27, 1998.
In his first few opening lines, Ford describes where the two were in their writing careers when they met.
“I was thirty-three, and Ray was vaguely thirty-nine. Neither of us had much gotten our head up out of the foggy ether young writers live in—sometimes for years, sometimes forever—in which you’re indistinctly aware of a ‘writing world,’ conscious of a few names on its periphery, a few stories, an occasional significant breakthrough into print, but most are just beavering away trying to make isolation and persistence into a virtue, and anonymity your sneak attack on public notice,” he wrote.
Ford and Carver met in the fall of 1977 at a writers’ conference at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Ford told The Chief.
“We’d both published our first books the year before -- his to rather considerable success,” he said.
According to Ford, the two saw themselves in the other. They both came from working-class families. They both liked to hunt and fish. Above all, they had the passion - and talent - for writing.
“We liked to laugh at the things in life that were so dark only laughter would suffice,” Ford said. “(Carver) was a sweet man who’d seen some hard roads, and I liked the way he’d emerged from all that.”
In his phone conversation with Hirning, Ford admitted he was taken by surprise when he first learned about the Raymond Carver Writing Festival.
“Of course, I know he’d be happy about this, as well,” Ford told The Chief. “He liked being famous and used his celebrity to good ends.”
Raymond Carver passed away from lung cancer on August 2, 1988.
In his closing of ‘Good Raymond,’ Ford reminisced on their friendship.
“It was a full, mirthful, involved, charged, dedicated time in which we couldn’t feel the walls of life, couldn’t go back, could only go forward. And to remember it this way, in the late middle of my life, means I may still know something important when I see it,” he wrote.
Clatskanie Connection
Raymond Carver was born in Clatskanie and grew up in Yakima, Washington. He studied at Chico State University in Chico, California, with John Gardner and earned his BA at Humboldt State College in 1963.
Carver first achieved mainstream success with his short story collection “Will You Please Be Quiet, Please?” (1976). Other publications include “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” (1981), and “Cathedral” (1983).
Beginning in 2007, the Clatskanie Arts Commission and the Clatskanie Library partnered to put on a two-day festival celebrating Carver and his connection to Clatskanie.
Tributes to Carver are found throughout downtown Clatskanie. A mural, started in 2021 by artist Jeremy Furnish, depicts a larger-than-life Carver alongside Beaver Falls and a quote from Carver’s poem, “Where Water Comes Together with Other Water.”
The Raymond Carver Writing Festival runs Friday through Saturday, May 20 - May 21. Friday’s reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Clatskanie Cultural Center Ballroom at 75 S Nehalem St. in Clatskanie.
First and second-place winners of the Poetry Contest were selected by judges on Friday, May 13, from 43 submissions, Hirning told The Chief.
First and second place winners from each age category will have the opportunity to read their poems in front of an audience at the Birkenfeld Theater.
See clatskanielibrary.org/schedule-of-events for the writing festival itinerary. Read our previous coverage at thechiefnews.com.
