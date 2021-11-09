Gov. Kate Brown and a Congressional delegation that includes Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici traveled to Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.
During the conference this week, Brown planned to discuss the impacts of climate change on Oregonians, as well as to highlight the actions Oregon has taken to reduce carbon emissions, transition to clean energy, and ensure that Oregonians disproportionately impacted by climate change are not left behind. Other U.S. governors were scheduled to join Brown to highlight the state-level actions that can be taken around the world to address the climate crisis.
“I have been Governor since 2015, and it was about that time that Oregon took a front row seat to climate change,” Brown said. “Nearly every year the extreme weather has been worse than the last. We are a warning for the rest of the world.
“We must continue to move urgently and with focus—and we can tackle climate change and grow our economy at the same time. These goals are not mutually exclusive. Oregon is a shining example of how it can be done.
“What is clear is we cannot leave behind our historically underserved communities. In Oregon, we have worked to ensure that our communities hardest hit by climate change due to structural racism and systemic disparities are not left behind.
“Future generations will judge us not on the fact of climate change, but on what we have done to tackle it. The time is now, we can’t afford to wait.”
In the two years since the last UN Climate Change Conference, climate change has become an even more undeniable part of the daily lives in Northwest Oregon and around the country, according to Bonamici.
“We have experienced devastating and deadly consequences from more frequent and severe extreme weather events, wildfires, drought, and ocean acidification; it is past time for action,” Bonamici said. “My colleagues and I are traveling to Glasgow at a pivotal moment.
Bonamici said she was optimistic that the U.S. Congress can make the investments needed to address the climate crisis by passing the Build Back Better Act and reducing emissions, reaching America’s clean energy targets, and protecting frontline communities.
“Failure is not an option, and we have science, public opinion, and momentum on our side,” Bonamici said.
