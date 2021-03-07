A new 2,880-square-foot $167,000 maintenance building is nearly complete adjacent to the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District station on SE 3rd Street.
CRFD Chief Steve Sharek said they are waiting for garage doors, plumbers and electricians to finish the project.
“There’s about a month’s worth of work that still needs to be done,” Sharek said. “Much of the material we need, like the garage doors, are on order or back order.”
Crews began erecting the building late last year. CRFPD offers maintenance and repair for adjoining fire districts in the region and the new building will make such operations much more convenient and efficient, according to Sharek.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed a planned improvement at the Clatskanie Rural Fire Prot…
